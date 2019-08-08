Nike Introduces the Newest AlphaDunk Basketball Sneaker

Nike’s latest in basketball innovation has arrived with the all-new AlphaDunk making its debut tomorrow.

The AlphaDunk shares a similarity to its predecessor by echoing the design elements of the brand’s classic Hyperdunk line by utilizing a re-engineered Flyknit build on the upper to provide ballers with a sock-like fit that’s both flexible and strong. Additional details include a large Swoosh branding that wraps around the entirety of the robust heel counter, which is designed to keep the wearer’s foot firmly in place.

Nike AlphaDunk CREDIT: Nike News

Nike AlphaDunk CREDIT: Nike News

Nike AlphaDunk CREDIT: Nike News

The sketch for the Nike AlphaDunk. CREDIT: Nike News

The shoe’s standout feature is the visible air unit seen in the midsole, which according to the brand is the tallest Zoom Air cushioning that has ever been featured on its sneakers used to generate push and to ensure engagement throughout the motion of takeoff.

The sketch of the Zoom Air unit in the Nike AlpaDunk. CREDIT: Nike News

“The AlphaDunk began from a study in jump height,” Nike Basketball senior creative design director Ross Klein said in a statement. “We began to consider what would happen if we bring our most responsive technology, Zoom Air, to the entire forefoot to cover the full motion of a jump, from load to launch. What could it do?”

The Nike AlphaDunk arrives tomorrow on Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball retailers for $180. The shoe will be available in a range of colorways that are set to release throughout the year.

