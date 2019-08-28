These Nikes Have Design Details for Disabled People to Wear With Ease

Nike will be making it a little bit easier for athletes with disabilities to get into and out of their sneakers with the forthcoming Air Zoom UNVRS basketball model that’s set to debut later this year.

The latest Nike Air Zoom UNVRS will be part of the brand’s FlyEase line that’s aimed to create better-designed footwear options that work for athletes of all abilities. This silhouette, in particular, is created with a magnetized heel counter that folds down and connects to the midsole. This helps open the shoe up, which then allows for wearers to efficiently slide the foot in and out with no hands required.

The lateral side of the Nike Air Zoom UNVRS. CREDIT: Nike News

The Nike Air Zoom UNVRS. CREDIT: Nike News

The upper features the same Flyknit material as the recently introduced Nike AlphaDunk; it’s designed to be breathable yet durable as well. The shoe is also supported by a midfoot strap that fastens Flywire cables to allow for an individualized fit that’s also secured to the foot. The technology continues onto the underfoot, which incorporates a full-length Air Zoom cushioning that offers a springiness on the basketball courts.

The Nike Air Zoom UNVRS’ midfoot strap. CREDIT: Nike News

The midsole of the Nike Air Zoom UNVRS. CREDIT: Nike News

The Nike Air Zoom UNVRS will be available on Nike.com starting in November, but a retail price has yet to be announced by the brand.

The new Nike Air Zoom UNVRS will make its on-court debut by the 2015 WNBA MVP, Olympic gold medalist, and star forward for the Washington Mystics, Elena Delle Donne.

