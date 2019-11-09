Nike’s Latest Shoe Is Designed for Medical Professionals

Health care professionals have some of the most difficult jobs on the planet.

Nurses, doctors and home health aids alike know that any old shoe won’t do — and while the traditional footwear of choice is a sturdy clog, Nike’s latest silhouette is a sneaker designed specifically with medical professionals in mind.

The Swoosh’s new shoe is called the Air Zoom Pulse, and it takes into account the full range of needs of medical workers — who often spend hours beyond the typical 9 to 5 on their feet but also may be required to speedily perform tasks at moment’s notice.

The shoe features a full rubber outsole, a flexible drop-in midsole and a snug-fitting heel. The upper is laceless, with a synthetic, polyurethane coated upper for easy cleaning and a coated toe box to prevent spills from seeping in. The traction pattern of the Air Zoom Pulse is also made with spills in mind, with closed cells to prevent slippage.

To make sure the Air Zoom Pulse met the specific needs of medical professions, Nike tested it on the ground. The Beaverton, Ore.-based athletic giant had workers at the OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, located in Portland, Ore., try out the model. Nike also sent its designers into the hospital to chat with medical professions and gain insight into their needs.

The shoe is not yet available to shop but will come to Nike.com in December.

Want more?

6 Colorful Slip-Resistant Nursing Clogs to Buy

7 Nursing Shoes That Are Stylish Enough to Wear Everyday

Best Hospital Floor Shoes for Nurses on Their Feet All Day