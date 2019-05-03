This Nike Air VaporMax Collab Comes With 3D Puff Lettering & Smiley Faces

Since making its debut during March’s Nike Air Max Day celebrations, fans have long awaited an official announcement surrounding clothing brand Cactus Plant Flea Market’s (CPFM) forthcoming Air VaporMax 2019 collaboration. Now we learn that the highly anticipated kicks are arriving this month.

Releasing exclusively in women’s sizing, the CPFM x Nike Air VaporMax 2019 draws design cues from the sunrise and sunset, boasting a transparent material on the low-cut upper with intricate details including the Swoosh’s “Just Do It” slogan and the 3D puff lettering featured on the sides. The heel is decorated in CPFM’s yellow smiley face logo with thick rope laces on the tongue. Capping off the look is a plush green and red VaporMax tooling that’s inspired by the color of the sun as it emerges from the horizon.

The lateral side of the CPFM x Nike Air VaporMax 2019. CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the CPFM x Nike Air VaporMax 2019. CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the CPFM x Nike Air VaporMax 2019. CREDIT: Nike

The sole of the CPFM x Nike Air VaporMax 2019. CREDIT: Nike

The limited collaboration began to pick up steam again yesterday prior to Nike’s official announcement, thanks to Instagram user @avanope showing off her early pair, which features a light-up detail exclusively for the friends-and-family version.

The Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike VaporMax 2019 will release globally on May 14 on the SNKRS app and at select NikeLab stockists worldwide. Retail price is set at $250.

