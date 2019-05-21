Nike Is Bringing Back Tennis Legend Andre Agassi’s Classic Air Tech Challenge 2 Sneakers

The lateral side of the Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 "Hot Lava."

After a five-year hiatus, Nike is bringing back the Air Tech Challenge 2 in its “Hot Lava” colorway this week that was made famous by tennis legend Andre Agassi in 1990.

The latest return of the classic tennis sneaker will stay true to its original form, boasting a white leather construction with black and gray overlays that wrap around the heel. Additional details include the eye-catching “Hot Lava” hue on the Swoosh branding and a unique paint splatter design on the lateral and medial sides of the silhouette and outsole.

The medial side of the Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 “Hot Lava.” CREDIT: Nike

Coinciding with the return of the Air Tech Challenge 2, two contrasting white and black makeups of the LeBron 16 “Hot Lava” will also release featuring the aforementioned pattern at the heel, tongue and on the Swoosh logo.

All three pairs will be available on the SNKRS app Friday at 10 a.m. ET. The Nike Air Tech Challenge 2 “Hot Lava” will retail for $130, while the white and black colorways of the Nike LeBron 16 “Hot Lava” will cost $200.

Agassi spent 17 years with Nike before signing with Adidas in 2005. In 2013, the tennis great re-signed with the Swoosh, which kicked off a number of special-edition sneaker releases.

The lateral side of the “Hot Lava White” Nike LeBron 16. CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the “Hot Lava White” Nike LeBron 16. CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the “Hot Lava Black” Nike LeBron 16. CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the “Hot Lava Black” Nike LeBron 16. CREDIT: Nike

Check out the video below on how to clean your kicks.

Want more?

9 Tennis Shoes That Rule the Court Today From Iconic Tennis Brands

Nike’s Self-Lacing Adapt BB Looks Like the ‘Back to the Future’ Sneakers

The Internet Is Going Crazy Over Supreme’s Newest Retro-Inspired Nike Collaboration