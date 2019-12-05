Michael Jordan’s Banned Nike Sneaker Might Have a Second Act

The Nike Air Ship is one of the brand’s most iconic sneakers, and it’s due for second act. It will reportedly return for the first time in a commemorative sneaker pack that includes an Air Jordan 1 High.

The initial leaks of the return was teased by Fragment Design’s Hiroshi Fujiwara in a series of photos on Instagram. The images revealed the original white and red colorway of the Air Ship that MJ himself wore and accompanied by a red-based Air Jordan 1 featuring the original high-cut construction that’s expected to be similar to the pairs that released in 1985.

View this post on Instagram 大きな箱が届いた A post shared by fujiwarahiroshi (@fujiwarahiroshi) on Dec 3, 2019 at 6:59pm PST

The Air Ship sneaker debuted in 1984 a year ahead of the Air Jordan 1. Jordan wore it during his rookie campaign as a member of the Chicago Bulls. This was reportedly the shoe that the NBA banned him from wearing in 1984, which eventually cost him a $5,000 fine every time he stepped onto the court despite the penalty.

As of now, Jordan Brand has yet to officially confirm release information surrounding this upcoming Nike Air Ship x Air Jordan 1 High collection.

