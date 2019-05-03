3 Reasons Why the Nike React Presto Is a Must-Have

The Presto is an undeniable classic from Nike, and the brand is set to deliver another take on the shoe: the React Presto.

The style boasts plush Nike React cushioning and a reimagined upper, all while keeping the spirit of the beloved model and aesthetics in tact.

The first looks to hit retail are “Brutal Honey” and “Rabid Panda,” which are inspired by the character-based color naming Nike used when it introduced the Air Presto in 2000. They arrive May 9. Also on that date, the Swoosh will drop Nike by You versions that are inspired by the original models such as “Brutal Honey,” “Rogue Kielbasa,” “Shady Milkman” and “Unholy Cumulus.”

On May 16, Nike will release four new takes — “Psychedelic Lava,” “Chatty Matador,” “Breezy Thursday” and “Witness Protection.”

If you’re a sneaker fanatic, why should you buy a pair? Below are three reasons.

1. The Updates

Aside from adding comfortable React cushioning underfoot, Nike equipped the sneaker with a midsole geometry that’s made specifically for the Presto silhouette and a new eyestay pattern on the heel and tongue to provide the wearer with multiple lacing options.

Nike React Presto “Brutal Honey” CREDIT: Nike

2. Nike Didn’t Change Too Much

You never want to change too much on a classic. And thankfully, Nike didn’t. The brand left aspects of the shoe alone such as the bootie construction and the midfoot cage and heel crash pad.

Nike React Presto “Rabid Panda” CREDIT: Nike

3. It’s Continuing the Storied Legacy of the Presto

The Presto is an underrated sneaker from Nike and has a loyal fan base. Throughout the years, the Swoosh has updated the shoe to appease its fans, delivering beloved iterations such as the Lunar version in 2013, the Acronym collab in 2016 and the Off-White take in 2017, among many others since 2001.

Nike React Presto “Psychedelic Lava” CREDIT: Nike

