Nike’s Ultimate Dad Shoe Gets a Cool Denim Makeover for Father’s Day

With Father’s Day right around the corner (June 16), it’s only right that Nike is releasing a special colorway of its popular Air Monarch IV dad sneaker.

For the annual holiday, the Swoosh will take the classic dad outfit and use it as inspiration for the iconic dad shoe. The upper is covered in a light-washed blue denim with red and brown accents. Additional details include tan Swoosh branding embroidered onto the sides with a floral pattern printed on the insoles and a flower insignia stitched onto the heel. Completing the look is a chunky white midsole and a gum outsole.

While official release info is currently unavailable, expect the newest Nike Air Monarch IV to arrive on Nike.com and at select retailers just in time for Father’s Day.

With last year’s rise of the dad shoe trend, Nike updated the silhouette by introducing the latest M2K Tekno while also releasing a special “Father’s Day” version of the Air Monarch IV inspired by the classic father-son activity: camping.

