This Wild Nike Air Max2 Light Collab Is Bursting With Color

With Nike’s annual Air Max Day quickly approaching, the sportswear giant has tapped its longtime collaborator Atmos to drop a special Air Max2 Light just in time for the brand-created holiday.
First teased by Atmos creative director Hirofumi Kojima on Instagram last year, the ’90s-era Air Max2 Light running sneaker features a mismatched construction drawing design cues from a medley of vintage Nike apparel. The patchwork upper boasts a bevy of striking hues featuring a classic Nike Air branding on each panel, which sits atop a signature Air Max tooling. Adding to the theme is a pair of neon yellow and orange laces.
View this post on Instagram
. 3/23(SAT)IN STORE REVERSIBLE SHOELACE 2P BOX KX-01RS2B-AT size : 120cm,140cm ¥3,200+TAX . 【展開店舗】 atmos 明治通り店 atmos 名古屋PARCO店 atmos 札幌ステラプレイス店 atmos 横浜ジョイナス店 Sports Lab by atmos 心斎橋店 atmos アミュプラザ博多店 atmos 京都店 Sports Lab by atmos 金沢店 Sports Lab by atmos 広島店 . #atmostokyo #atmos #kixsix #アトモス
View this post on Instagram
. 3/23(SAT)IN STORE NIKE AIR MAX2 LIGHT QS / ATMOS CJ6200-001 ¥20,000+TAX . 【取扱店舗】 atmos 明治通り店 atmos 千葉店 @atmos_nagoya @atmos_sapporo atmos 横浜ジョイナス店 @sportslabby_atmos_shinsaibashi @atmos_hakata @atmos_kyoto_ @atmos_kanazawa @sports_lab_by_atmos_hiroshima @atmos_pink_harajuku . #atmostokyo#atmos#sportslabbyatmos#nike#airmax2light#ナイキ#アトモス
Accompanying the eye-catching kicks is a set of equally vibrant apparel ranging from t-shirts, tracksuits, and accessories including tote bags and more.
View this post on Instagram
. 3/23(SAT)IN STORE NIKE AIR MAX2 LIGHT QS / ATMOS CJ6200-001 ¥20,000+TAX . NIKE M NRG ATMOS VNTG PTHWK TRK JKT CD6132-011,639 ￥16,500+TAX . NIKE M NRG ATMOS VNTG PTHWK TRK PNT CD6133-011,639 ￥10,000+TAX . NIKE U NRG AW84 CU CI1397-416 ￥6,000 . NIKE M NRG CU SS TEE CI3197-010,100 ￥6,000+TAX . NIKE M NRG CU LS TEE CI3200-010,100 ￥7,000+TAX . 【取扱店舗】 atmos 明治通り店 atmos 千葉店 @atmos_nagoya @atmos_sapporo atmos 横浜ジョイナス店 @sportslabby_atmos_shinsaibashi @atmos_hakata @atmos_kyoto_ @atmos_kanazawa @sports_lab_by_atmos_hiroshima @atmos_pink_harajuku . #atmostokyo#atmos#sportslabbyatmos#nike#airmax2light#ナイキ#アトモス
Unfortunately for most Air Max fans, the special collaboration is set to launch exclusively at select Atmos locations in Japan and on the Atmos webstore this Saturday for approximately $180. Nike has collaborated with Atmos a handful of times, having released a handful of special Air Maxes as well as the recently released Atmos x Nike LeBron 16 Low “Safari” — which is currently up for grabs on resale site StockX for $208.
