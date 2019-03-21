This Wild Nike Air Max2 Light Collab Is Bursting With Color

With Nike’s annual Air Max Day quickly approaching, the sportswear giant has tapped its longtime collaborator Atmos to drop a special Air Max2 Light just in time for the brand-created holiday.

First teased by Atmos creative director Hirofumi Kojima on Instagram last year, the ’90s-era Air Max2 Light running sneaker features a mismatched construction drawing design cues from a medley of vintage Nike apparel. The patchwork upper boasts a bevy of striking hues featuring a classic Nike Air branding on each panel, which sits atop a signature Air Max tooling. Adding to the theme is a pair of neon yellow and orange laces.

Accompanying the eye-catching kicks is a set of equally vibrant apparel ranging from t-shirts, tracksuits, and accessories including tote bags and more.

Unfortunately for most Air Max fans, the special collaboration is set to launch exclusively at select Atmos locations in Japan and on the Atmos webstore this Saturday for approximately $180. Nike has collaborated with Atmos a handful of times, having released a handful of special Air Maxes as well as the recently released Atmos x Nike LeBron 16 Low “Safari” — which is currently up for grabs on resale site StockX for $208.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through the links included on our site, FN may earn a commission.

Want more?

Here’s How Nike Plans to Give Back for Air Max Day

Nike Air Max Day: Sneakers You Can Buy Before and After

Foot Locker Launches Its Own TV-Inspired Network for Nike Air Max Day