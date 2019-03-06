Nike Is Kicking Off Air Max Day With This Huge ‘Throwback Future’ Collection

As sneaker fans await Nike’s annual Air Max Day celebrations happening on March 26, the athletic giant is dropping a special Air Max collection leading up to the brand-created holiday.

The upcoming Nike Air Max “Throwback Future” pack will feature a huge assortment of styles ranging from popular classics to a few of the recently released models. The range will include the Air Max Plus, Air Max 95, Air Max 97, Air Max 270, VaporMax ’19, VaporMax Run Utility, Air Max Dia and Air Max 720. Each pair is decorated with a stunning iridescent material on the uppers with black detailing.

The Nike Air Max Plus “Throwback Future.” CREDIT: Nike News

“Our more expressive Air Max models shine with more expressive colorways,” according to Courtney Dailey, Nike VP of color design. “We use color to show off a shoe’s technology and balance that with foundational grays and blacks.”

The Nike Air Max 270 “Throwback Future.” CREDIT: Nike News

The Nike Air Max Dia “Throwback Future.” CREDIT: Nike News

The Nike Air VaporMax ’19 “Throwback Future.” CREDIT: Nike News

The Nike Air VaporMax Run Utility “Throwback Future.” CREDIT: Nike News

Also included in the collection is an Air Max 720, launching exclusively in the Greater China region, boasting a matte black finish on the nylon mesh upper.

The China-exclusive Nike Air Max 720 “Throwback Future.” CREDIT: Nike News

The Nike Air Max “Throwback Future” pack will launch beginning on March 21, on Nike.com and at select Nike running stockists. Retail pricing for each pair has yet to be announced by the brand.

