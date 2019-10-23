LeBron’s ‘Red Carpet’ Nike Sneaker Returns After Debuting 10 Years Ago

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max LeBron 7 "Red Carpet."

The Nike Air Max LeBron 7 is returning to retailer a decade after it debuted.

Designed by Jason Petrie, the fan-favorite sneaker arrives Oct. 29 in the classic “Red Carpet” iteration on Nike.com and at select Nike Basketball retailers for $200. It features a black-based textile upper that’s complemented by vibrant blue and red accents. Adding to the look is a white leather overlay as well as a full-length Air Max cushioning unit for maximum comfort.

The Nike Air Max LeBron 7 “Red Carpet.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Max LeBron 7 “Red Carpet.” CREDIT: Nike

Also, this isn’t the first time that a classic LeBron model has made its return to retailers since its debut. Last year, the Swoosh brought back the baller’s third signature sneaker for the first time since 2005, which included throwback color schemes as well as new interpretations.

The top view of the Nike Air Max LeBron 7 “Red Carpet.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike Air Max LeBron 7 “Red Carpet.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Nike Air Max LeBron 7 “Red Carpet.” CREDIT: Nike

In related news, fans will only be able to get the new “2K” LeBron 17 via the NBA 2K20 x Nike Gamer Exclusive Program next week.

