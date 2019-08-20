This Nike Air Max Sneaker Puts the Spotlight on Mental Health Issues

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 270 React "In My Feels."

Nike has partnered with psychotherapist and mental health advocate, Liz Beecroft to drop a special version of the Nike Air Max 270 React in an effort to raise awareness surrounding mental health-related issues.

This “In My Feels” Air Max 270 React boasts a white mesh upper that’s contrasted by lime green overlays on the mudguard, tongue and heel counter. The shoe’s standout feature is the Swoosh logo on the sides, which has been altered to show a wavy design that represents the issue at hand — one that is not linear. Inspired by the Swoosh’s classic “Have a Nike Day” slogan is new “Have a NYC Day” branding with a flower on the tongue. A combination of the lightweight, durable React foam with a large Max Air unit in the heel delivers a bouncy, cushioned feel with every step.

The “In My Feels” Nike Air Max 270 React. CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Max 270 React “In My Feels.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike Air Max 270 React “In My Feels.” CREDIT: Nike

“1 in 5 Americans live with a mental health condition, but the stigma around mental health still exists,” says Beecroft. “Represented by the color green, Mental Health Awareness means ending the stigma by sharing our experiences, stories, and truths. It’s understanding that healing is not linear, that our feelings are valid & we are not alone. It’s okay to feel the feels.”

Liz Beecroft’s Nike Air Max 270 React “In My Feels” is available now on Nike.com until Sept. 1. Retail pricing is set at $180 with proceeds benefitting the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention.

