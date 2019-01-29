How to Get Your Hands on These Nike Air Max 1 Golf Shoes

Images of the highly anticipated Nike Air Max 1 golf shoes were leaked on Jan. 12 with little detail. Now, FN got the scoop from Nike on the launch, which will include three course-ready styles adapted from one of brand’s most popular sneaker silhouettes.

All the styles include Nike’s signature Air Max unit in the heel, with the addition of a jagged tread for enhanced grip. First to debut is the Grass-Camo style, which offers a turf-like upper made to seamlessly blend into the green. It will be accompanied by the “Paid-in-Full,” complete with a shredded money print inspired by match winnings. Both looks will drop on Jan. 31 and retail for $140.

Nike Air Max 1 Golf Grass-Camo CREDIT: Courtesy of Brand

And if you’re looking for something a little more subtle, the Swoosh will also release a red, white and gray colorway of the model on Feb. 2 for just $120.

Nike Air Max 1 Golf Shoe in Red/White/Gray CREDIT: Courtesy of Brand

Considering the hype around these shoes, we have a feeling they won’t last long. A word of advice? Mark your calendar for Jan. 31 (with your credit card at the ready) so you can nab your favorite look before it’s gone.

