Here’s How Nike Plans to Give Back for Air Max Day

With Nike Air Max Day taking place next week, the Swoosh will be taking a different approach to celebrating the brand-created holiday with its latest “Give Fresh Air” campaign.

Since 2014, the brand has recognized March 26 as Air Max Day, which dates back to the original launch of the trailblazing Air Max 1 in 1987. The annual day now serves as an avenue for introducing new Air Max models along with special events. This year, the brand has asked fans to donate new and gently worn sneakers at select retail stores including Kith, Concepts, Social Status, Undefeated and more to benefit local communities. The event officially kicked off yesterday and runs until March 26, with select locations extending to April. Click here for all the dates for each participating location.

“Although March 26, 1987, marks the beginning of the epic Air Max journey, this Air Max Day launches a new chapter focused on taking action. We know that change happens when people come together. Give Fresh Air is a rally cry to unify sneaker culture around a shared passion to ignite change. Nike and our partners in North America will create ways to give “Air” to support local organizations and champion the power of community,” Nike said in a statement.

While the sportswear brand has announced that it will be taking the opportunity to give back on Air Max Day, the six winners of last year’s “Nike: On Air” design contest are slated to release in April include the Air Max 98 “La Mezcla” by Gabrielle Serrano, the Air Max 97 “SH Kaleidoscope” by Cash Ru, the Air Max 97 “London Summer of Love” by Jasmine Lasode, the Air Max 1 “Tokyo Maze” by Yuta Takuman, the Air Max 97 “Neon Seoul” by Gwang Shin and the Air VaporMax Plus “Paris Works in Progress” by Lou Matheron.

The six final “Nike: On Air” design contest sneakers. CREDIT: Nike

