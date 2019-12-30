See Photos of the New Nike Air Max 98 Iridescent Orange Colorway Rumored to Drop in 2020

Sneakerheads get ready.

Images of a rumored new colorway of Nike Air Max 98 surfaced yesterday with no release date in sight. The brand has yet to confirm the product, but fans are already getting excited about the new pair.

The photos show an Air Max 98 with panels featuring shades of iridescent orange that ombrés into yellow and gray, separating the textile upper from leather mudguards.

Gray overlays appear on the tongue, upper eyelets and toebox, matched to the gray toe spring and rubber outsole, set under a see-through Air-Sole midsole and foam sole with Max Air cushioning.

Other colorways of the sneaker retail for $160.

More rumored upcoming Nike sneakers come in collaboration with rapper Travis Scott; he teased two different unreleased styles on his Instagram account: a Nike Air Max 270 React and a Nike SB Dunk Low.

The Air Max 270 React features a light cream mesh upper that has a wavelike design covering the material while soft suede is applied near the ankle; Scott’s signature “Cactus Jack” branding is emblazoned on pull tabs and insoles.

The SB Dunk Low centers around earthy tones, including a light brown base that’s matched with dark brown side panels, coated with graphics throughout.

