Nike Is Releasing Sneakers That Look Like a Classic Nintendo 64 Gaming System

Nike will take fans down a trip to memory lane with a Nintendo 64-inspired colorway of the classic popular Nike Air Max 97.

While this isn’t an official collaboration with Nintendo, the upper boasts a mix of light gray and silver, taking design cues from the surface of the nostalgic gaming system. The controller is also represented on the shoes seen with the vibrant blue and green accents on the upper inspired by the “A” and “B” buttons.

The medial side of the Nintendo 64-Inspired Nike Air Max 97. CREDIT: Nike

The Swoosh and tongue are dressed in red to mimic the “Start” button, while a plush bright yellow Air Max midsole resembles the “C” buttons. Adding to the classic look, the words “Power” and “Reset” are embroidered on the tongue tag with the ESRB rating logo printed on the insole, and Nintendo-inspired “Air Max” branding on the heel.

A top view of the Nintendo 64-Inspired Nike Air Max 97. CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nintendo 64-Inspired Nike Air Max 97. CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Nintendo 64-Inspired Nike Air Max 97. CREDIT: Nike

As of now, Nike has yet to announce an official release date, but fans can expect the shoes to arrive soon on Nike.com and at select Nike retailers for $160.

This isn’t the first time that Nike released gaming-inspired sneakers. Last year, the Swoosh partnered with Sony’s Playstation on limited edition Paul George shoes along with a special Iteration of the Air Force 1 Low.

