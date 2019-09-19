This Nike Air Max 97 Is Covered In Newspaper Clippings

Nike is literally trying to grab headlines with its latest iteration of the “Newspaper” Air Max 97 sneaker.

While not much information has been provided by the brand regarding the inspiration behind the pair, the classic running model is available right now featuring a white-based leather upper that’s contrasted by a newspaper graphic from the ’90s era dressed in a sepia tint running on the mudguard and on the mini Swoosh branding, which sits atop a visible full-length Max Air cushioning. Additional details include black and orange accents found on the insole’s pinwheel print, the tongue, heel tab, and on the rubber outsole. Check out a detailed look at the kicks below.

Since its retail debut back in 1997, the throwback running sneakers have seen countless amounts of releases, including a wave of colorways that dropped throughout 2017 in celebration of its 20th anniversary.

The Nike Air Max 97 “Newspaper” is available right now on Nike.com for a retail price of $160.

The “Newspaper” Nike Air Max 97. CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Max 97 “Newspaper.” CREDIT: Nike

A top view of the Nike Air Max 97 “Newspaper.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike Air Max 97 “Newspaper.”

The outsole of the Nike Air Max 97 “Newspaper.” CREDIT: Nike

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 97 “Newspaper.” CREDIT: Nike

