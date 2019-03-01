Nike Air Max 95 Crab Shoes Look Good Enough to Eat

It’s been quite a week for themed sneaker drops. With Saucony Original’s releasing the Avocado Toast sneaker and Ewing Athletics with its pickle shoe, it comes as no surprise that Nike decided to add another culinary element to the mix.

The leaked Nike Air Max 95 Crab shoe features a smiling embroidered crab cartoon on the reflective tongue. Nike cleverly placed the nautical creature at the center of each shoe, giving the crustacean a swoosh-mouth smile.

The body of the shoe is decked out in reddish-orange, black and white, giving a nod to the crab’s cooked outer shell. The sides have white and reddish-orange patent leather, making a nice contrast to the playful shoe.

The crab-colored lace loops also provide a pop to the black laces and white toe. For the insole, the athletic brand decided to give the shoe a blend of blue and yellow coloring. The pairing bears a striking resemblance to Old Bay seasoning, a popular seafood spice. (There’s some speculation that the shoe might be a cheeky tribute to Maryland’s seafood culture.)

Nike finished off the shoe with a white midsole with contrasting Air Max cushioning units.

It’s hard to believe that it was 24 years ago that Nike released the Air Max 95. The shoe left a big impact on the performance running shoe market at the time due to its provocative silhouette and neon color.

The Nike Air Max 95 Crab shoe will be available in spring for $170 on Nike.com and at select retailers.