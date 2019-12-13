Undefeated Releases 8 Nike Air Max Styles Inspired By ’90s-Era Supercross Jackets

After a teaser of an Undefeated x Nike Air Max 90 collab debuted in September, both brands have officially announced their latest project with the release of eight new colorways.

The white and black color schemes serve as the base for the multi-sneaker collection, providing an ideal backdrop for the multitude of accents including green, blue, yellow and the classic “Infrared” hue, which is a hallmark color of the silhouette. Tweaks made to the latest pairs include double leather overlays for the mudguard featuring the aforementioned hues, which give the release a distinction from prior Air Max 90s. According to the brand, this collection pays homage to the supercross jackets popularized during the ’90s-era New York hip-hop scene.

The Undefeated Nike Air Max 90 collaboration. CREDIT: Nike

All eight colorways will launch on Dec. 27 at Undefeated stores and on Undefeated.com. Pairs are expected to retail for $150. Toddler and preschool sizes will also be available only in both the red/black and yellow/white colorways.

The blue/black, blue/white, yellow/black and yellow/white colorways will release via the SNKRS app on Dec. 30.

Want more?

Here’s a Closer Look at the Rumored Off-White x Air Jordan 5 Being Released in 2020

This New Air Jordan 3 Might Be Released for NBA All-Star Weekend 2020

These New Nike Training Sneakers Are Designed Specifically for Fitness Classes