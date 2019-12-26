Nike Turned the Fan-Favorite Air Max 90 Sneaker Into Slides

Nike takes the liberty of remixing its classic silhouettes to create brand new footwear options. One of the latest is the Air Max 90 Slide.

The iconic Air Max 90 was designed by the legendary Tinker Hatfield in 1990 and has since become a cult classic design among sneaker fans. Just days away from 2020, which is also the 30th anniversary of the model’s original release, the brand kicked off the celebrations early by releasing three iterations of the Slides in “Smoke Grey/Volt/Black/Smoke Grey,” “Black/White,” as well as in “White/Rose/Pure Platinum/Cool Grey.”

The slides feature a padded strap that features Swoosh branding found on the sides along with an Air Max patch stitched onto the center. The base of the slide offers a soft foam construction that resembles the tooling of the classic running design. The traditional visible Air technology on the heel provides unmatched comfort.

The Nike Air Max 90 Slide. CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Air Max 90 Slides are available on Nike.com and at select Nike Sportswear retailers for $75 each.

