The Classic Nike Air Max 90 ‘Infrared’ Is Rumored to Return in Spring 2020

The Nike Air Max 90 in its iconic “Infrared” colorway is reportedly returning to retailers next year in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

According to Sneaker Files, the popular style is rumored to arrive sometime in spring 2020 and is expected to feature its original design elements, including stitching down the side of the Swoosh branding. Another detail that fans can expect to see will be plastic eyelets instead of the rubber material seen in the recent launches of the model. Note that the shoe pictured below is the 2015 release and not the exact version that is rumored to drop next year.

Nike Air Max 90, 2015 release. CREDIT: Nike

In addition, the placement of the shoe’s heel tab will be adjusted like the original along with the overall shape of the model. As for the materials, the kicks will combine white mesh and gray suede on the upper that’s contrasted by a black leather panel on the mudguard. Additional details include eye-catching infrared accents on the lower portion of the eyelets, heel tab, and covering the classic Nike Air-cushioned midsole.

While Nike has yet to confirm the launch surrounding the upcoming “Infrared” Nike Air Max 90, it is possible that the coveted running sneaker could be released next year in March in celebration of the brand’s Air Max Day.

