Sunset and Sunrise Inspire Nike’s New Air Max 720 Sneakers

Since Nike unveiled its Air Max 720 during last year’s Q1 earnings conference call, the futuristic running model has generated a tremendous amount of buzz, with sneaker fans finally getting their chance to pick up the shoe this month.

Pushing the limits of Nike’s Air Max line, the silhouette boasts the tallest visible Air unit to date, which is 6 millimeters taller than any before it. The kicks feature the first full-length cushioning system that surrounds the entirety of the wearer’s underfoot, which is promised to deliver all-day comfort. The cushioning system will also reuse more than 70 percent of recycled manufacturing waste.

Releasing tomorrow is the classic Sunrise colorway introduced on the Air Max Plus. The upper features an eye-catching color gradient fading from red to orange to yellow. Launching exclusively for women, the Sunset makeup will incorporate a gradient fade of purple and pink hues on the mesh upper. Both iterations will don black thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) pods throughout the runner along with a dark midsole to complete the look.

The Nike Air Max 720 “Sunrise” and “Sunset” release tomorrow for $180 on the SNKRS app at 10 a.m. ET.

Want more?

Jordan Uses Nike’s Latest Air Tech on Its Upcoming Proto-Max 720 Sneaker

Nike Slammed for ‘Insulting Islam’ With Air Max Logo That Resembles ‘Allah’ in Arabic

Nike’s First Wave of Air Max 720s Are Releasing Next Month