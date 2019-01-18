Nike’s First Wave of Air Max 720s Are Releasing Next Month

During September’s Q1 earnings conference call, Nike unveiled Air Max 720, the newest member in its Air Max line, which was slated to release sometime this spring. Right on schedule, the latest Air Max model is ready to launch beginning next month.

The Air Max 720 will boast the tallest Air Max unit to date at 38mm tall with a 360-degree see-through cushioning system. This record was previously set by last year’s Air Max 270, which stood at 32mm high. By having the tallest Air unit in the heel, the 720 is able to provide the most spring of any Air Max shoe. The sole is made from more than 75 percent recycled manufacturing waste. The runner will feature a mesh material on the upper with two additional mesh pods on the sides and heel for breathability.

The first two colorways of the sneaker are inspired by the Northern Lights. The night and day versions will be available Feb. 1 on the SNKRS app and at select Nike retailers globally.

The Nike Air Max 720 “Northern Lights Day.” CREDIT: Nike News

Next up are two colorways releasing exclusively for Nike+ members: “Sunrise” for men and “Sunset” for women. Both will be dropping Feb. 21 on Nike.com.

The Nike Air Max 720 “Sunrise.” CREDIT: Nike News

The Nike Air Max 720 “Sunset.” CREDIT: Nike News

Capping off the month are the Air Max 720 in “Total Eclipse,” “Sea Forest” and “Pink Sea” colorways, which will drop Feb. 28 on Nike.com and at select retailers worldwide.

The Nike Air Max 720 “Total Eclipse.” CREDIT: Nike News

The Nike Air Max 720 “Sea Forest.” CREDIT: Nike News

The Nike Air Max 720 “Pink Sea.” CREDIT: Nike News

