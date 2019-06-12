Odell Beckham Jr.’s New Nike Air Max 720 Sneaker Makes a Colorful Debut

The Nike Air Max 720 OBJ "Young King of the Drip."

Back in March, Cleveland Browns’ newest wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. teased his forthcoming Nike Air Max 720 collaboration during Nike Air Max Day celebrations. Now, the Swoosh has confirmed that the limited-edition shoe is releasing in June.

Dubbed “Young King of the Drip,” Beckham Jr.’s Air Max 720 was created with the help of Eric Goto, design director of Nike Sportswear. “This idea of being able to push the limits, push the boundaries in terms of styles and functionality and innovation, I think that’s the one thing we tethered the design to. And I think this is basically the definition of pushing the limits with Nike innovation and Air Max,” Goto said.

The Nike Air Max 720 OBJ “Young King of the Drip.” CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Air Max 720 OBJ “Young King of the Drip.” CREDIT: Nike

Inspired by OBJ’s distinctive off-court style, a wild multicolored print covers the toebox, and the ankle collar is blended with vibrant overlays throughout the upper, which sits atop a plush Air Max 720 cushioning unit. According to Goto, the Zoom Turf 96 played a huge inspiration, which is referenced on the shoe’s tread pattern to resemble the throwback silhouette.

The OBJ x Nike Air Max 720 “Young King of the Drip” will release on the SNKRS app on June 21 at 10 a.m. ET for $200.

The Nike Air Max 720 OBJ “Young King of the Drip.” CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Air Max 720 OBJ “Young King of the Drip.” CREDIT: Nike

Check out the video below on how to clean your kicks.

Want more?

Odell Beckham Jr. Teases His Upcoming Nike Air Max 720 Collab

This Unreleased Virgil Abloh Nike Sneaker Is Reselling for Over $4,000

Is This Nike Ad Hinting at an Upcoming Collab With Hit Netflix Series ‘Stranger Things’?