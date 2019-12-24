Odell Beckham Jr’s Next Nike Air Max 720 Shoe Features Colors From His Alma Mater

The lateral side of the Nike Air Max 720 OBJ.

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. and Nike are dropping a new colorway of his lifestyle Air Max 720 OBJ model that arrives this weekend.

The latest iteration of OBJ’s Air Max 720 lifestyle model unofficially pays tribute to his days as a member of the Louisiana State University football team with gold and purple accents on the premium suede toe panel, heel counter and laces on the white-based leather upper. The colors are similar to the team colors of his collegiate squad.

According to the brand, the colors used in his shoe are inspired by the natural world that’s contrasted with the futuristic look and technology of the Swoosh’s Air Max 720 cushioned midsole, which is the tallest airbag ever featured on its shoe.

Fans will be able to purchase the latest Nike Air Max 720 x OBJ in the “Canyon Gold/Hyper Grape” colorway via the SNKRS app on Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. ET as well as at select Nike retailers for $200.

