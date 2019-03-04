Nike Air Max Day: Sneakers You Can Buy Before and After

The six final shoes from the "Nike: On Air" design contest.

While sneakerheads patiently await the shoes Nike will drop for Air Max Day, which takes place every March 26, the brand has revealed what is slated to hit stores after and delivered styles you could wear on the day itself.

According to the Swoosh, six Air Max styles are slated to hit stores in April. The looks are the results of last year’s “Nike: On Air” design contest, where contestants reimagined Air Max styles using their city as inspiration. The shoes are inspired by New York City, London, Paris, Seoul, Shanghai and Tokyo.

New imagery of one of the six styles is circulating on social media, the Nike Air Max 97 “Neon Seoul” designed by Gwang Shin. The bold take on the classic silhouette is inspired by the city’s neon signs.

The other five styles to hit retail in April are the NYC-inspired Air Max 98 La Mezcla by Gabrielle Serrano, the Shanghai-themed Air Max 97 SH Kaleidoscope by Cash Ru, the Air Max 97 London Summer of Love by Jasmine Lasode, the Air Max 1 Tokyo Maze by Yuta Takuman and the Air VaporMax Plus Paris Works in Progress by Lou Matheron.

The six final “Nike: On Air” design contest sneakers. CREDIT: Nike

But if you can’t wait to pick up a new Air Max look, the Swoosh released several “Have a Nike Day” styles on Friday. The shoes employ black, white, hyper jade and bleached coral hues and feature Nike swoosh smiley face logo lace locks. Included in the mix — and available now — are new colorful takes on the Air Max 270 ($150), Air Max 95 ($170) and the Air Max 97 ($170). The styles can be picked up via Nike.com and at select retailers such as Foot Locker.

The brand also released the Air Max 1 “Have a Nike Day” that quickly sold out.

Nike Air Max 97 “Have a Nike Day” CREDIT: Foot Locker

Nike Air Max 270 “Have a Nike Day” CREDIT: Foot Locker

Nike Air Max 95 “Have a Nike Day” CREDIT: Foot Locker

If Nike delivers anything as impactful as it did last year on Air Max Day, sneaker fans are in for a real treat. As a refresher, the brand released the Sean Wotherspoon-designed Air Max 1/97 worldwide on the day.

Sean Wotherspoon x Nike Air Max 1/97 CREDIT: Nike

Want more?

Why Nike’s Stock Just Hit an All-Time High

Nike Air Max 95 Crab Shoes Look Good Enough to Eat

Nike Tops List of Most Valuable Fashion Brands, but Adidas Is Gaining Ground