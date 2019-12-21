The Air Jordan 6 ‘Washed Denim’ Will Arrive In Time For the New Year

A new Air Jordan 6 colorway is coming that sneaker fans are sure to want to exchange any future Christmas gifts for.

The Air Jordan 6 “Washed Denim” drops on Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. E.T. and retails for $200 available via the SNKRS app and at select retailers.

The classic sneaker features a tri-tone washed denim upper and sits on a black curved midsole with the brand’s visible Air cushioning unit on the heel and a white outsole. Tan leather accents on the tongue, forefoot, and lower lace-stay create a textural contrast while a red lace lock and Jumpman on the outsole add pops of color.

Air Jordan 6 “Washed Denim” CREDIT: Nike

Air Jordan 6 “Washed Denim” CREDIT: Nike

Air Jordan 6 “Washed Denim” CREDIT: Nike

Air Jordan 6 “Washed Denim” CREDIT: nike

Air Jordan 6 “Washed Denim” CREDIT: Nike

The Air Jordan 6 originally released in 1991, the year Michael Jordan won his first NBA championship and the Finals MVP title with the Chicago Bulls. The silhouette has since gone on to be a street style staple throughout the years, featured in collabs with music star Travis Scott (executed in olive green covering the entirety of the premium suede leather upper) and boutique Social Status (with an upper consisting of black pony hair paired with subtle snakeskin details seen underneath).

Want more?

Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 6 Has Sold Out, But Here’s How You Can Still Get Them

Here’s a Detailed Look at the Buzzy Air Jordan ‘New Beginnings’ Pack Fans Can Own This Super-Rare Colette Air Jordan 1 for $20