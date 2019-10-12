Sign up for our newsletter today!

Nike Wants You to Write Your Own Story on These Customizable Air Force 1s

By Peter Verry
Peter Verry

Peter Verry

More Stories By

View All
Nike Air Force 1 "More Than"
A closeup of the Nike Air Force 1 "More Than."
CREDIT: Nike

Everyone has their own story. And Nike is encouraging sneakerheads to tell theirs on a pair of Air Force 1s.

Available now is the Nike Air Force 1 “More Than” — short for “More Than An Athlete” — the statement used by the brand and NBA star LeBron James’ Uninterrupted platform to encourage athletes to share their stories. The kicks come with a Sharpie for the wearer to write about themselves wherever they want to on the shoe.

The sneakers are predominantly white and feature lapis blue details throughout, including the words “I Am Uninterrupted” around the base of the upper, “I Am More Than” on the left heel opposite the Uninterrupted logo on the right. Lapis blue also makes an appearance on the tongue, the laces and the outsole.

The Nike Air Force 1 “More Than” is available in men’s and women’s sizing via the SNKRS app with a $130 price tag.

Nike Air Force 1 "More Than"
Nike Air Force 1 “More Than”
CREDIT: Nike

Want more?

Nike to ‘Wind Down’ Oregon Project Following Doping Scandal

Nike’s Latest Running Sneaker Is Specifically Designed for Slow Runners

What’s at Stake for Nike & Other Top Brands as the NBA’s China Controversy Continues

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad