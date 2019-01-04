LeBron James’ Go-To Nike Lifestyle Sneaker Arrives Next Week

LeBron James is sidelined with an injury, but that hasn’t stopped sneaker fans from obsessing over what he wears. And a look the baller wore to watch his Los Angeles Lakers play on Wednesday will hit retail next week.

The A-Cold-Wall* x Nike Air Force 1 that King James wore to the Staples Center when his team faced the Oklahoma City Thunder arrives Jan. 10 and will retail for $190. The sneakers will be available in two colorways via the SNKRS app starting at 10 a.m. ET.

A-Cold-Wall* x Nike Air Force 1 in white. CREDIT: Nike

A-Cold-Wall* x Nike Air Force 1 in black. CREDIT: Nike

The sneakers are aesthetically similar to the A-Cold-Wall* x Nike Air Force 1 Hi collab that dropped in 2017. One iteration is a predominantly white colorway with light gray panels, and the other is predominantly black with the same light gray hue. (James wore the white Air Force 1 Hi in January 2018 while on the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of a game against the San Antonio Spurs.)

The kicks feature Nike’s innovative Flyleather, a sustainable material made with at least 50 percent recycled natural leather fiber. The British label’s “ACW” branding is featured on the lateral side of the upper and the tongue.

LeBron James wearing the A-Cold-Wall* x Nike Air Force 1 in white. CREDIT: AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

