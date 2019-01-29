This ‘Emotionally Unavailable’ Nike Sneaker Is Perfect For Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day about just two weeks away, Nike is eager to celebrate with its latest project dropping just in time.

The sportswear giant collaborated on the new Nike Air Force 1 High with Edison Chen, the founder of popular apparel brand CLOT and contemporary fashion label Emotionally Unavailable, has its initials emblazoned on the shoes.

Chen first hinted at the upcoming project last week with a cryptic image on Instagram. The teaser showed the never-before-seen AF1 featuring an “E.U./Air” on the tongue with the caption reading, “HAPPY VALENTINES DAY,” which alluded to a release happening around the holiday.

With Feb. 14 approaching, notorious sneaker leaker @py_rates on Twitter shared an official look at the kicks. Opting for the high-top version of the classic basketball sneaker, the upper features an all-red canvas upper while offset by a pink Chenille Swoosh branding with white bordering on the lateral and medial sides. Unlike the traditional criss-cross lacing system, this version will incorporate a utilitarian zipper down the middle of the tongue with the “E.U./Air” logo also appearing on the mid-foot strap.

Check out the official pics of the @Nike x Emotionally Unavailable Air Force 1 High. The pair will be dropping next month to celebrate Valentine's day.

🏴 pic.twitter.com/OuOmmty570 — PY_RATES™ (@py_rates) January 28, 2019

While Nike has yet to officially announce the release of the shoe, expect it to launch on Nike.com and at select Nike retailers soon.

