The Story Behind Jerry Lorenzo’s New Nike Air Fear of God Sneakers

The sequel to designer Jerry Lorenzo’s debut Nike Air Fear of God sneaker collaboration is almost here. After Lorenzo hinted at the upcoming project this year on Instagram, the Swoosh has officially confirmed the release dates for two brand-new sneakers: the Nike Air Fear of God Raid and Moc.

The latest installment will take it back to Lorenzo’s first experience with the classic Nike Air Raid basketball shoe when he was a high school sophomore. Lorenzo admired the black and gray color scheme along with the unique geometric patterns and the cross straps, which was the first non-Jordan shoe that stuck with him.

The Nike Air Fear of God Raid. CREDIT: Nike News

“When the kid walked in the classroom with the Air Raid, no one told me that I was supposed to like the Air Raid. I was just drawn to it, the design, the colors. It was like, oh my God, what is that?” Lorenzo said. “It became interconnected with all these other real emotional things that were happening at the time of the shoe.”

The second Nike Air Fear of God drop follows his desire to honor the brand’s historically strong design language through modern shape and proportion. Like its predecessor, the midtop Air Fear of God Raid sneaker will feature cross-straps on the midfoot, tucking away the shoe’s unique toggle lacing system. The shoe is executed with premium suede, leather and mesh on the upper, which sits atop a white midsole with a blue Zoom Air cushioning unit at the heel.

The Nike Air Fear of God Raid. CREDIT: Nike News

The Nike Air Fear of God Raid. CREDIT: Dean Podmore

The Air Fear of God Moc will opt for nylon on the upper with a midfoot strap and a drawstring lacing system. Also included in the latest capsule are companion pieces, including a double-hooded sweatshirt, T-shirts and Nike Air Fear of God shorts and pants.

The Nike Air Fear of God Moc. CREDIT: Nike News

The Nike Air Fear of God spring ’19 collection will launch on April 27 at select Nike retailers. Retail pricing for the kicks have yet to be announced.

