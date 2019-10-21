Another Nike Air Fear of God 1 Colorway Is Reportedly Releasing Next Month

After a bit of a hiatus, designer Jerry Lorenzo may have another Nike sneaker dropping as early as next month after a brand new colorway surfaced on Instagram.

First shared by @kickwhoshow on the social media platform is an unreleased “Oatmeal” style of the popular Nike Air Fear of God 1 model. This rendition channels the fall season with soft beige and light brown colors covering the mesh and leather-based design. While the shoe does feature the traditional lacing setup, a zipper is used on the heel to give wearers an easier way to put the shoes on. The look is completed with a chunky semi-translucent tooling that features a blue Zoom Air-cushioned heel.

The latest Nike Air Fear of God 1 “Oatmeal” is expected to release on Nov. 2 for a retail price of $350, but Nike and Lorenzo have yet to officially confirm its launch.

