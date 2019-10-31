How to Get Jerry Lorenzo’s New ‘Oatmeal’ Nike Air Fear of God 1

The lateral side of the Nike Air Fear of God 1 "Oatmeal."

After leaking on social media last week, a brand new colorway for fashion designer Jerry Lorenzo’s Nike Air Fear of God 1 sneaker is releasing this weekend.

Th shoe channels autumn vibes dressed in an earth-toned color palette of beige and light brown shades covering the high-cut mesh and leather silhouette. While the shoe does feature the traditional lacing setup at the midfoot, a zipper is found on the heel portion to give wearers an easy way to put on the kicks. Capping off the look is large semi-translucent tooling that features a blue Zoom Air-cushioning at the heel.

The Nike Air Fear of God 1 “Oatmeal.” CREDIT: Nike

The medial side of the Nike Air Fear of God 1 “Oatmeal.” CREDIT: Nike

The top view of the Nike Air Fear of God 1 “Oatmeal.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike Air Fear of God 1 “Oatmeal.” CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Nike Air Fear of God 1 “Oatmeal.” CREDIT: Nike

Lorenzo created his Air Fear of God 1 sneaker with the help of Nike’s senior footwear design director, Leo Chang, who’s best known for his work surrounding NBA star Kevin Durant’s basketball line. The model blends design elements from a few of the brand’s signature basketball shoes and luxury streetwear.

The latest “Oatmeal” Nike Air Fear of God 1 will release Saturday on the SNKRS app and at select Nike retailers for $350.

