Nike Is Releasing the Self-Lacing Adapt BB That Look Like the ‘Back to the Future’ Sneakers

First introduced in the ’80s Back to the Future movie trilogy was the self-lacing Nike Mag shoe that became one of the most coveted sneakers of all time. While Nike has released several variations of the Mag in the past, the shoe is still currently valued for over $30,000 in the secondary market like StockX, but here’s how you can purchase a similar look at a fraction of the cost.

The forthcoming “Wolf Gray” iteration of the Swoosh’s power-lacing Adapt BB basketball model will release later this month featuring several design elements that pay homage to the classic Nike Mag. The makeup is nearly identical, dressed in a gray Flyknit upper housing the self-lacing FitAdapt component within. Adding a touch of color are multicolor accents on the tongue and heel counter that resembles the Mag’s LED lights. Capping off the look is a blue paint splatter that covers the majority of the midsole along with a blue translucent outsole.

The medial side of the Nike Adapt BB “Wolf Gray.” CREDIT: Nike

The top view of the Nike Adapt BB “Wolf Gray.” CREDIT: Nike

The heel of the Nike Adapt BB “Wolf Gray.” CREDIT: Nike

The sole of the Nike Adapt BB “Wolf Gray.” CREDIT: Nike

The Nike Adapt BB “Wolf Gray” will be releasing via the SNKRS app on May 29 at 10 a.m. EST. Retail price is set at $350.

