NBA Star Jayson Tatum Debuts New Colorway of Self-Lacing Nike Adapt BB

If you missed out on the release of the Nike Adapt BB last month, listen up, because a new iteration of the self-lacing basketball shoe is slated to arrive soon.
The latest colorway boasts a breathable Flyknit and QuadFit mesh upper in gray along with a metallic silver Swoosh branding on the lateral side. Some of the other design details include a contrasting white Cushlon foam midsole and a semi-translucent outsole underneath. The standout feature is the FitAdapt tech, which uses a special motor and gear system that can be controlled through a smartphone app or by the buttons on the midsole to create a personalized fit.
In January, Boston Celtics’ Jayson Tatum debuted the Swoosh’s high tech basketball sneaker on-court, so it was only fitting that the 21-year-old forward was the first person to showcase the latest dark gray colorway last night. Tatum filled the stat sheet yesterday by posting up 21 points, five rebounds and four assists against the Cleveland Cavaliers while securing a playoff spot for the upcoming post-season.
The “Dark Gray” Nike Adapt BB will launch exclusively on the SNKRS app on Apr. 19 at 10 a.m. EST. The kicks will retail for $350.
