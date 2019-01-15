Nike Unveils Its Self-Lacing Adapt BB Basketball Sneakers

Striving to redefine the footwear space once again, Nike has unveiled this morning its latest game-changing basketball sneaker: the Nike Adapt BB.

According to Nike, a player’s foot can expand almost half a size during play over the course of a basketball game. Incorporating the same self-lacing technology as the HyperAdapt 1.0, the new Adapt BB provides a customized fit for every basketball player during the games.

The latest FitAdapt tech features a custom motor and gear that senses the tension and is able to adjust when needed to give the wearer’s foot complete lockdown during games. Personalized adjustments can be made effortless, thanks to the Nike Adapt app available on your smartphone (examples of this: a looser fit during pre-game warmups and a tighter feel during mid-game).

“We picked basketball as the first sport for Nike Adapt intentionally because of the demands that athletes put on their shoes,” said in a statement made by Eric Avar, Nike’s VP creative director of innovation. “During a normal basketball game, the athlete’s foot changes and the ability to quickly change your fit by loosening your shoe to increase blood flow and then tighten again for performance is a key element that we believe will improve the athlete’s experience.”

Aside from the self-lacing tech, the upper outer black shell is created with high-tenacity Flyknit, while the inner shell is made with QuadFit mesh and Cushlon foam for a court-ready comfort.

Like its predecessor, the Adapt BB was put through a strenuous amount of testing, including 30,000 impact pulses at 780 pounds of forces and extreme temperatures of up to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. It also endured waterproof tests to simulate sweaty feet. Finally, the kicks also needed to be approved by some of the best athletes in the game like Boston Celtics’ forward Jayson Tatum. A few other players were invited to participate in workouts and pickup games at the Nike headquarters in Oregon.

The Nike Adapt BB is currently available for preorder at Nike.com with a global release on Feb. 17. Retail pricing is set at $350.

