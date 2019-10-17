Nike ACG Reveals New Outdoor Sneaker Built to Handle Winter

In the ’90s, Nike debuted All Conditions Gear (ACG), a footwear and apparel line built to withstand all sorts of the outdoor elements. As part of this year’s ACG collection, the sportswear giant is introducing a new sneaker known as the Zoom Terra Zaherra.

The silhouette itself features a woven semi-translucent upper that’s supported by webbing across the sides to ensure the wearer’s foot is locked for any movement; the stretchy bootie collar adds to the weather-proof design. The shoe is constructed with a good amount of ACG branding, including a small patch on the lateral side while larger branding covers a majority of the medial portion. The midsole combines both the Zoom Air and React cushioning technology to maximize the comfort of each step and a trail-style outsole for the outdoors.

According to the brand, the ACG is created and tested in Oregon to ensure that the warmth and weather-proofing are active for the winter season.

The medial side of the Nike ACG Zoom Terra Zaherra. CREDIT: Nike News

The heel of the Nike ACG Zoom Terra Zaherra. CREDIT: Nike

The outsole of the Nike ACG Zoom Terra Zaherra. CREDIT: Nike News

The latest Nike ACG Zoom Terra Zaherra, as well as the rest of the ACG winter 2019 apparel collection, is slated to release on Oct. 25 on Nike.com and at select Nike retailers.

