Vans Unveils ‘Nightmare Before Christmas’ Apparel & Shoe Collection

Vans has a spooky collaboration coming out just in time for Halloween.

The skater and lifestyle brand today unveiled its full collection in partnership with Disney’s “Nightmare Before Christmas.”

In terms of footwear, the collab features 10 styles based on six sneaker models: the Sk8-Hi, Authentic, Old Skool, Era Stacked, ComfyCush Authentic and Slip-On. The shoes take inspiration from the movie’s fan-favorite characters including Jack Skellington, Sally, Oogi Boogie and the cute pet ghost dog, Zero.

Vans x “Nightmare Before Christmas” shoes. CREDIT: Vans

While the skatewear giant teased the sneakers with an Instagram post earlier this month, fans were previously unaware of all the styles included — particularly with respect to apparel. The range includes socks, baseball caps, jackets, T-shirts and backpacks.

All the Vans x “Nightmare Before Christmas” styles will be available to shop on Vans.com on Oct. 4. Fans who are interested in purchasing items from the limited-edition collab can sign up on Vans’ website now to be notified as soon as the styles go live.

Vans x “Nightmare Before Christmas” shirt. CREDIT: Vans

This is hardly the first time Vans partnered with a cult classic movie. The VF Corp-owned label came out with a “Harry Potter”-themed range of footwear in May 2019. Other buzzed-about 2019 collections included David Bowie , Frida Kahlo and Led Zeppelin.

