The NFL Scores With its Athlete-Packed Super Bowl 53 Commercial

There were several attention-grabbing commercials during the Super Bowl 53 broadcast — one could argue they were more entertaining than the game itself. But there was one in particular that stole the show.

The NFL is entering its 100th season, and to kick it off, the pro football league revealed an epic commercial during the matchup between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams — a spot dubbed “The 100-Year Game.”

During the ad, players from the NFL’s past and present were seated at a gala to celebrate the 100th season. But charismatic running back Marshawn Lynch, while reaching out to steal a taste of cake, knocked over the football decoration that was placed on top — causing everyone in the room to try to secure the fumble. What broke out was an intense impromptu game with everyone in attendance.

Current players featured in the ad include Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants, Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and Todd Gurley II and Aaron Donald of the Rams. Retired legends in the mix include Barry Sanders, Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Ed Reed and Michael Strahan.

New England topped Los Angeles tonight in Super Bowl 53 by a score of 13-3. Julian Edelman was named the game’s Most Valuable Player.

Watch “The 100-Year Game” by the NFL above.

