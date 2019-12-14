This New Yeezy Boost 380 Colorway Is Coming Out Soon

If you aren’t already excited for the new decade, get ready, because there’s another Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 set to be out in the first part of 2020.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Mist” features a camouflage colorway of olive and tan tones on the Primeknit-constructed upper. The yet-to-be-released sneaker is complete with tan laces and a chunky Boost midsole. There’s also rumored to be a reflective version of the shoe available as well.

The new colorway comes after the release of the highly anticipated Yeezy Boost 380 “Alien” sneaker, which debuted on Dec. 12 for $230.

As FN previously reported, the new style was rumored to be the third version of the Yeezy Boost 350 after a sample version made its way onto the Stadium Goods resale site, showcasing the 350 V3 branding on the box prior to the official name change to 380.

The Adidas Yeezy Boost 380 “Mist” is expected to retail for $230 and will be available at select stores and adidas.com/Yeezy in the early part of 2020.

In the meantime, you can take a look at the lineup of sneakers set to come out for the rest of December below.

