Zappos & New Balance Partner on Neon-Dipped Dad Shoes in Limited-Release

The dad shoe trend is still going strong, and Zappos and New Balance are offering a fresh take.

In celebration of Zappos’ 20th anniversary, the e-tailer is partnering with a new brand each month on limited-edition footwear. For October, the New Balance Classics 574 sneaker got a fresh update.

Zappos x New Balance Classics 574 with its commemorative box. CREDIT: Zappos

The Classics 574 features a black upper with neon accents, inspired by the lights of Las Vegas, home to Zappos headquarters. The shoe is made of suede and mesh, with a rubber outsole and padding at the tongue and collar.

The New Balance x Zappos sneaker is available to shop now on Zappos.com for $80. It is offered in unisex sizing.

Zappos x New Balance Classics 574 CREDIT: Zappos

For its 20th anniversary, Zappos will partner with a total of seven brands by the year’s end. The e-commerce site kicked things off by teaming up with Birkenstock; it has also released shoes in collaboration with Sam Edelman, Asics and Toms to date. (Like the New Balance sneakers, the Toms collab had a Las Vegas theme.)

As the anniversary celebrations wind down, still to come are Zappos x Brooks running sneakers in November (the shoes will have a birthday theme and smell like vanilla cake) and, just in time for the holidays, a cozy, Fair Isle-inspired Ugg collab with boots and slippers.

All 20th birthday releases can be shopped exclusively at Zappos.com.

Want more?

Zappos Execs Kristina Broumand and Karlyn Mattson on the Importance of Women Supporting Women

Zappos Employees Reveal What Customers Really Call Them About

Exclusive: Zappos Is Looking Beyond E-Commerce to Ensure It Lasts for 1,000 Years