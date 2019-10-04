Reformation x New Balance Debut Sustainably Chic Dad Shoes

Reformation has entered the sneaker sphere. The eco-friendly womenswear brand, which launched its shoe collection in May, has teamed up with New Balance on a round of sneakers that are sustainably made.

Customers can choose from five styles and colorways that include the classic 574 and X 90 New Balance silhouettes.

Each sneaker is made from sustainable materials from the inside out. The labels, laces and lining of the sneakers are constructed from post-consumer recycled polyester. The inserts of the sneaker are made from a combination EVA foam and Bloom algae, an eco-friendly substitute to petrochemical foams.

Notably, New Balance’s tannery uses a chrome-free method that eliminates the production of potentially toxic chemicals (which often come with processing leather). The practice earned the brand Gold Leather status from the Leather Working Group.

The collaboration is yet another example of how brands are turning towards sustainable practices in light of climate change awareness.

New Balance x Reformation. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance

In July, New Balance joined RE100 and signed the U.N. Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action, a global corporate initiative aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Additionally, Reformation has been 100% carbon-neutral since 2015.

The New Balance x Reformation collab is retailed for $80-$110 and available for waitlist status online at Reformation. It will also be available at Reformation stores and on New Balance’s website later this month.

