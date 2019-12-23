Kawhi Leonard Will Wear Money-Inspired New Balances During Christmas NBA Action — and You Will Be Able to Buy Them Afterward

New Balance is giving Kawhi Leonard fans one more shot at buying a pair of his sneakers before the year comes to an end.

The final New Balance OMN1S colorway to hit stores in 2019 is the “Money Stacks” iteration, which the Los Angeles Clippers baller will wear on Christmas against the Los Angeles Lakers.

The idea, according to New Balance, was conceptualized by Leonard and the brand’s creative design manager Jonathan Grondin over the summer using bankrolls as the theme, with a mid-foot strap that resembles the rubber band holding a bankroll in place.

The New Balance OMN1S “Money Stacks” is scheduled to arrive online at 10 a.m. ET on Dec. 26, as well as at select Shoe Palace and Foot Locker doors. The sneakers will retail for $140.

Leonard and the Clippers will face the Lakers on Christmas Day in L.A.’s Staples Center, at 8 p.m. ET.

New Balance OMN1S “Money Stacks.” CREDIT: New Balance

Another look at the New Balance OMN1S “Money Stacks.” CREDIT: New Balance

A look from the front of the New Balance OMN1S “Money Stacks.” CREDIT: New Balance

