Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers-Inspired New Balance Sneaker Quickly Sold Out — but You Can Still Get Them

Kawhi Leonard is signing with the Los Angeles Clippers, and to celebrate his hometown return, New Balance opened preorders for a special team-inspired colorway of his OMN1S signature basketball sneaker over the weekend. And, as expected, it sold out within minutes.

But if you missed out, not all hope is lost.

Dubbed “Return of the Fun Guy,” the latest iteration features a royal blue mid upper that’s contrasted by bright red accents on the tongue, ankle collar and laces. Capping off the look is an OMN1S basketball logo on the tongue.

The shoe is available on the resale platform StockX with bids as of 11:30 a.m. ET starting as high as $875, with prices reaching up to $2,500 in a men’s size 11.5.

This also isn’t the first time that a Leonard-inspired New Balance shoe has released and sold out instantly. In celebration of the baller’s NBA championship win with his former Toronto Raptors team last month, the brand dropped a special edition 997 x 990v5 Championship pack that’s now available on the secondary market.

According to New Balance, fans can expect more colorways of the coveted OMN1S basketball sneaker to arrive starting in the fall.

