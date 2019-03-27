New Balance’s Limited-Edition Boston Marathon Sneaker Is a New Take on the 890v7

The Boston Marathon is a beloved springtime race, and New Balance is celebrating the event with a limited-edition shoe inspired by the season.

For the 2019 Boston Marathon, New Balance — which is based in the city — created the 890v7 “Boston,” a new take on the acclaimed performance running sneaker. The brand said the shoe marks the 10th year it has created a special look for its spring running campaign.

To execute the concept, the athletic label dressed the shoe’s upper with floral-inspired imagery, specifically the tulips that are commonly found in Boston Common, a park located in the downtown area. New Balance also employed imagery reminiscent of something else found in the park on the insoles: a white-throated sparrow.

To honor those who complete the race, New Balance added gold detailing throughout the shoe, which the brand said represents the runner’s “crowning moment.” In gold, the shoe features the words “Run Bos” on the heels and insoles. A silhouette of Massachusetts in gold is also featured on the insoles.

A look from above the New Balance 890v7 “Boston.” CREDIT: New Balance

This limited-edition New Balance 890v7 “Boston” arrives in men’s and women’s sizing on April 1 and will retail for $130. It will be sold via Newbalance.com, at select retailers and at the brand’s booth at the John Hancock Sports & Fitness Expo. Also, runners in the city can pick up a pair at the brand’s stores on Boylston Street and at Boston Landing.

