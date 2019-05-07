NBA Star Kawhi Leonard’s New Balance Basketball Sneakers Won’t be Easy to Get

Sneaker fans will finally have the opportunity to purchase NBA star Kawhi Leonard’s first-ever signature New Balance basketball sneaker starting today.

Officially announced on New Balance Basketball’s Instagram page, a limited-edition Kawhi Two-Way pack will be hitting the brand’s website tonight featuring the highly anticipated OMN1S sneaker, which made its on-court debut earlier this year in Charlotte, N.C., during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game.

The mid-top silhouette is styled in royal blue with black and gold accents on the eye stay and tongue, which sits atop a white midsole and a translucent outsole. Accompanying the sneakers is the New Balance 997S model that’s dressed in primarily black with hints of gold throughout. According to the brand, most of the design elements, including the color choices were made by Leonard himself.

The special-edition Kawhi Two-Way Pack will be available in limited quantities tonight at 7 p.m. ET on NewBalance.com/basketball with both the OMN1S and the New Balance 997 models priced at $140 each. This marks the first time that Leonard’s New Balance OMN1S will be released to the general public and is expected to be the only drop before the signature shoes officially launches this fall.

Leonard and his Toronto Raptors team are currently facing off against the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Eastern Conference semi-finals with game 5 taking place tonight at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.

