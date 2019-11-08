New Balance Unearths Another ’90s Classic That Will Hit Stores in Early 2020

New Balance has a robust archive of iconic sneakers that’s tough for any brand to rival. And the Boston-based athletic standout has unearthed another classic silhouette that’s sure to get lots of attention.

The New Balance 850 is scheduled to hit the market early next year, a sneaker that made its retail debut in 1996. The brand said the silhouette was looked at as a radical departure from the traditional designs it produced and presented opportunities for color blocking and other aesthetic changes that it had not experimented with before.

The quintessential ’90s silhouette will make a comeback with a mesh and leather upper, retro alternative branding on the heel and a molded tongue.

Although New Balance has dropped a limited run of the shoe at select retailers already, the 850 will have a broader launch on Feb. 15, 2020 via retailers and Newbalance.com for $100.

New Balance 850 CREDIT: New Balance

New Balance has been a mainstay in sneaker-related headlines as of late, mostly for the release of its signature shoe for NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard, the OMN1S. The shoe dropped on Oct. 23 and came with a $140 price tag.

