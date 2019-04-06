NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Set: Baylor vs. Notre Dame

The stage is set for the NCAA women’s basketball finals — and it’s Under Armour vs. Nike.

The UA-sponsored Notre Dame Fighting Irish will take on the Nike-backed Baylor Bears at 6 p.m. ET tomorrow. Both teams entered the tournament as No. 1 seeds.

To get to the championship game, Notre Dame took out No. 2-seeded University of Connecticut in the Final Four. The Fighting Irish, who are the reigning NCAA Division I women’s basketball champs, beat UConn by a score of 81-76. The Nike-sponsored UConn has been somewhat of a powerhouse in women’s hoops for the past decade, making regular Final Four appearances and winning championships in both 2010 and 2013.

Baylor’s path to the championship round similarly required facing a No. 2 seed, with the Bears beating fellow Nike team University of Oregon 72-67.

The one non-Nike team to make it to the Final Four, Notre Dame received a motivational gift from Under Armour prior to yesterday’s game. The Curry 6 “Splash Party” sneaker — a style created in celebration of Steph Curry’s 31st birthday — was gifted to all members of the team. Curry also spoke to the women in a specially filmed good luck video, and it appears the well wishes paid off.

Our squad got a special surprise from a certain MVP before Friday’s National Semifinal. We’re proud to have you in our corner, @StephenCurry30.#WFinalFour #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/OrtTYf5h5Y — Notre Dame WBB (@ndwbb) April 5, 2019

On the men’s end, the four remaining teams are Virginia, Auburn, Texas Tech and Michigan State. Virginia and Auburn square off at 6 p.m. ET tonight, while Texas Tech takes on Michigan State at 8:50 p.m.

Both Auburn and Texas Tech are UA-sponsored, while Nike backs UVA and Michigan State.

