9 of the Best Sneakers During Christmas NBA Games

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers (L) and Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers during Christmas Day NBA action.

During past NBA action on Christmas Day, the league’s best ballers have rocked eye-catching looks on the court. And players did the same throughout this year’s schedule of games.

Check out nine of the best sneakers from the Christmas 2019 slate of NBA games.

Under Armour UA Hovr Havoc 2

Joel Embiid had a huge game for the Philadelphia 76ers on Christmas Day against the Milwaukee Bucks, dropping 31 points in 28 minutes, leading his team to victory. But much of the attention throughout the game was on his Under Armour UA Hovr Havoc 2 sneakers, a mismatched festive pair with one shoe in green and the other in red.

Joel Embiid in the Under Armour UA Hovr Havoc 2. CREDIT: AP

Nike LeBron 7 “China Moon” and New Balance OMN1S “Money Stacks”

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers laced up their signature looks yesterday, although one was a retro and the other is a new style. For James, he wore the “China Moon” Nike LeBron 7, a Leonard rocked the “Money Stacks” New Balance OMN1S.

LeBron James (L) in the Nike LeBron 7 “China Moon” and Kawhi Leonard in the New Balance OMN1S “Money Stacks.” CREDIT: AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Nike LeBron 17 “More Than an Athlete” and Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Chaos”

The LeBron 7 “China Moon” wasn’t the only sneaker James wore yesterday. He also laced up the “More Than an Athlete” iteration of his latest sneaker, the Nike LeBron 17. And his teammate Anthony Davis also played with something eye-catching on his feet: the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Chaos,” which is slated to hit the SNKRS app on Jan. 3, 2020.

LeBron James (L) in the Nike LeBron 17 “More Than an Athlete” and Anthony Davis in the Nike Kobe 5 Protro “Chaos.” CREDIT: AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Air Jordan 4 “Wahlburger”

P.J. Tucker always steps foot on the court in something fresh, and for Christmas action he brought out some heat. The Houston Rockets forward rocked the Air Jordan 4 “Wahlburger,” an iteration of the iconic shoe made for actor Mark Wahlberg and his family. The look will run you about $15,000 on the resale market.

Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Soul Glo”

Giannis Antetokounmpo wore his debut signature shoe on Christmas Day against the 76ers, the Nike Zoom Freak 1. The colorway, dubbed “Soul Glo,” is inspired by a commercial shown in the baller’s favorite movie, “Coming to America.” The look will hit the SNKRS app on Dec. 28 and retail for $130.

Giannis Antetokounmpo (L) in the Nike Zoom Freak 1 “Soul Glo.” CREDIT: AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Puma Clyde Hardwood Customs

Both Sterling Brown of the Milwaukee Bucks and Kyle Kuzma of the Lakers hit the court during Christmas action in custom iterations of the Puma Clyde Hardwood. Artist Sierato executed both pairs with holiday-themed imagery but using red for Brown’s upper and blue for Kuzma’s.

Sterling Brown of the Milwaukee Bucks in a custom Puma Clyde Hardwood. CREDIT: AP Photo/Chris Szagola

Los Angeles Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma in custom Puma Clyde Hardwood sneakers. CREDIT: AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu