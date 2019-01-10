Jordan Brand Celebrates North Carolina’s Hosting of 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend With a Special Sneaker

The 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend will take place Feb. 15 to 17 in North Caroline, the home of Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets. And to celebrate the momentous occasion, Jordan Brand has released a special Air Jordan sneaker.

Thanks to an image shared by @J23app on Instagram, official images of an Air Jordan 9 has surfaced featuring a color palette inspired by MJ’s alma mater — the University of North Carolina. The UNC-themed colorway comprises a white leather base on the upper that’s paired with premium patent leather overlays. Additional details include the classic Carolina blue accents on the tongue and midsole.

According to the post, this version of the Jordan 9 will go for $190 and is expected to release on Feb. 9, one week before the All-Star games. Like previous years, the lineup of events begins with the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and the Rising Stars Game on Friday. The Taco Bell Skills Challenge, JBL Three-Point Contest and the Verizon Slam Dunk Contest occurs on Saturday. The weekend wraps with the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday.

Charlotte, N.C. was originally supposed to host the 2017 NBA All-Star Weekend, but due to the controversy surrounding North Carolina’s House Bill 2, which forced transgender people to use public bathrooms that correspond to the gender listed on their birth certificates, the league decided to move the location to New Orleans, La.

Want more?

Jordan Brand to Release Drake’s New OVO x Air Jordan 8 Sneakers for NBA All-Star Weekend

These Classic Air Jordans Were Dipped in Gold for NBA All-Star Weekend

Nike Comments On Petition To Boycott 2017 All-Star Game In Charlotte